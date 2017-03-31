2017 Summer Camp Is Open For Registration

by

Once again, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club, located at 401 South New York Road, Galloway, New Jersey USA, will be the venue for the 2017 USAF Summer Camp beginning Sunday, July 30th and ending Saturday, August 5th. To accommodate Aikido camp participants and their family and friends, the hotel has blocked off a number of rooms at a discounted rate, including a very limited number of rooms for arrival prior to camp on Saturday, July 29th.

You are encouraged to register for a Camp Package and book your hotel room as soon as possible. Although you will have to pay in full for your Camp Package at the time of registration, you will not incur charges for your hotel reservation until your actual stay. The DEADLINE for registration is Friday, June 23rd but the blocked off USAF discounted hotel rooms may be fully occupied prior to the DEADLINE.

For more information and to proceed with your registration, click here

In addition, updates and further information will be available in this newsletter on the USAF Summer Camp Page

We look forward to seeing you at camp!

Sincerely,

Laura Pavlick and Karen De Paola