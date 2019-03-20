2019 USAF Summer Camp Registration Is Open!

by

We are excited to once again host Yamada Sensei, Osawa Sensei, the USAF Technical Committee and Instructors for our 2019 Summer Camp from Sunday, July 28th to Saturday, August 3th. We will be returning to the newly renovated Seaview Dolce Hotel , located at 401 South New York Road, Galloway, New Jersey. To accommodate Aikido camp participants, their family and friends, the hotel has blocked off a number of rooms at a discounted rate, including a very limited number of rooms for arrival prior to camp on Saturday, July 27th.

You are encouraged to register for a Camp Package and book your hotel room as soon as possible. Although you will have to pay for your Camp Package in full at the time of registration, you will not incur charges for your hotel reservation until your actual stay. The DEADLINE for registration is Friday, June 21st but the blocked off USAF discounted hotel rooms may be fully occupied prior to the deadline. Information about purchasing day fees can be found through the registration link below.

IMPORTANT TO NOTE: DAN TESTING WILL BE HELD MID-WEEK (WEDNESDAY). IF YOU ARE PLANNING ON TESTING AT CAMP, MAKE SURE YOU BOOK YOUR PACKAGE ACCORDINGLY. TESTING AT CAMP FOR DAN RANK REQUIRES AT LEAST 1/2 WEEK CAMP ATTENDANCE.

Each year, the USAF allots scholarships to 10 recipients for the aikido-portion of camp. We need your help in insuring that all USAF members are aware of this opportunity, and encourage you to share the information with all members at your dojo. The application and information can be found here: Scholarship Application

Our on-line site provides an easy registration process, and allows you to register more than one person at a time and complete your payment without leaving the site.

For more information and to proceed with your registration, click here:

We look forward to seeing you at camp!