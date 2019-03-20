2019 USAF Summer Camp Registration Is Open!

We are excited to once again host Yamada Sensei, Osawa Sensei, the USAF Technical Committee and Instructors for our 2019 Summer Camp
You are encouraged to register for a Camp Package and book your hotel room as soon as possible. Although you will have to pay for your Camp Package in full at the time of registration, you will not incur charges for your hotel reservation until your actual stay. The DEADLINE for registration is Friday, June 21st but the blocked off USAF discounted hotel rooms may be fully occupied prior to the deadline. Information about purchasing day fees can be found through the registration link below.