2020 Holiday Party

Saturday, December 19, 2020 on Zoom 7:00 – 9:00 PM

7:15 Opening remarks

7:30-7:45 Steve Pimsler

7:45-8:00 Laura Pavlick

8:00-8:15 Harvey

Zoom info

Meeting ID: 504 606 3621

Password: Kokyu18

What, no seminar…let’s party instead! The Facebook group, USAF Aikido Friends, is hosting a special happy hour/fundraiser for the New York Aikikai this Saturday. Expect to see your favorite teachers and friends stopping by on Zoom. Spread the word!

Let’s toast to 2021, when we can train together again.

Please join our hosts: Kevin Kanesaka, Vu Ha, JJ Montes, Joshua Layton and Marilène Gélinas.

The lovely Crystal Kanesaka will be the MC for the evening. CLICK HERE to make a donation through PayPal (suggested donation $5).