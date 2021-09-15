You are here: Home / Welcome New USAF Dojo / 2021 New USAF Dojo

2021 New USAF Dojo

September 15, 2021 by

The USAF would like to welcome the following new member dojos:

 

 

 

 

09/14/2021:

East End Aikido NL

Chief Instructor: Colleen Hogan

66 Quidi Vidi Village Road

St John’s, Newfoundland

Canada A1A 1G3

https://eeaikidonl.myfreesites.net/

Filed Under: Welcome New USAF Dojo
займы онлайн займ на карту займ онлайн займы на карту займы онлайн на карту микрозаймы онлайн микрозайм онлайн микрозайм на карту микрозаймы кредит онлайн на карту займ на карту онлайн кредит на карту срочный займ на карту займ онлайн на карту микрозаймы на карту