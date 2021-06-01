3 On-line Classes Before Summer Break! Join us June 5!

by

We are excited to invite you to the next class in the USAF Aikido Online Series. This will take place on Saturday, June 5 at 1 pm EDT (12 pm CDT / 10 am PDT) featuring guest instructors Grady Lane, Shihan, Brevard Aikikai (Florida), Masako Nakatsugawa, Shidoin, Syracuse University Aikido Club (New York) and Roderick Johnson, Fukushidoin, Aikikai of Philadelphia (Pennsylvania).

This class is open to everyone and will run concurrently on Zoom and Live on the USAF – United States Aikido Federation Facebook page. Please invite your students and anyone you think would be interested.

Join the Zoom Class, June 5 at 1 pm EDT:

https://zoom.us/j/99239932965?pwd=QXBSOXdsZGNEQ1NrT0M2emJGQk9BZz09

The USAF Aikido Online series has 3 more Saturday classes before our summer break. We hope to see you on June 5th for this great line-up, followed by our last 2 classes which will celebrate our international aikido family!

See you online!