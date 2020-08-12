A Special Presentation from Yamada Sensei

by

“On this just-completed video, Yamada Sensei shares some of his personal aikido history through a grand tour of the NY Aikikai kamiza. Aside from O Sensei’s photo and calligraphy, there are photos of Yamada Sensei’s fellow uchi deshi – Tamura Sensei, Chiba Sensei, Kanai Sensei and Sugano Sensei – all of whom have passed away. On the opposite wall are three of Yamada Sensei’s most cherished teachers, Doshu Kisshamaru Ueshiba, Kisaburo Osawa and Koichi Tohei.

The movie is about 20 minutes long so grab your popcorn and enjoy. Click on the link below to view.” New York Aikikai

Y. Yamada – Kamiza Konfidential.