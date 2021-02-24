You are here: Home / USAF Aikido Online Class Series / Aikido for Kids on Feb 27 Features Teen Instructors ! Join Us!

Aikido for Kids on Feb 27 Features Teen Instructors ! Join Us!

February 24, 2021 by
We are excited to invite you to a very special Aikido For Kids Online Class featuring teen instructors, Naelys L. and Shanaia P. from Aikido Schools of New Jersey on Saturday, February 27 at 1 pm EDT (12 pm CDT / 10 am PDT). As many aikido youth classes have flourished through the years, those who start young find themselves with years of experience by the time they are teenagers. Advancing through their belts, they often become class helpers and role models, emerging as a vital part of a dojo’s children’s program. We are excited to introduce this young generation of aikidoka through this online series.
Join the Zoom Class, February 27 at 1 pm EDT:
This class will be available ONLY on Zoom. Please invite your friends and students and anyone you think would be interested.
Thank you to those who joined a class in 2020. We appreciate your participation and support, and look forward to many more classes together in 2021!
See you online!
The USAF
Filed Under: USAF Aikido Online Class Series, USAF Latest News
займы онлайн займ на карту займ онлайн займы на карту займы онлайн на карту микрозаймы онлайн микрозайм онлайн микрозайм на карту микрозаймы кредит онлайн на карту займ на карту онлайн кредит на карту срочный займ на карту займ онлайн на карту микрозаймы на карту