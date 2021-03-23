Aikido for Kids on Mar 27 Features Another Great Teen Instructor! Join Us!

We are excited to invite you to a very special Aikido For Kids Online Class featuring teen instructor, Kamila K. from Aikido de la Montagne (Montreal, Canada) on Saturday, March 27 at 1 pm EDT (12 pm CDT / 10 am PDT). As many aikido youth classes have flourished through the years, those who start young find themselves with years of experience by the time they are teenagers. Advancing through their belts, they often become class helpers and role models, emerging as a vital part of a dojo’s children’s program. We are excited to introduce this young generation of aikidoka through this online series.
Join the Zoom Class, March 27 at 1 pm EDT:
We are enormously grateful for this wonderful community and all the enthusiastic participants from around the world. And don’t forget, you can always revisit all the recorded classes on the USAF Youtube Page!