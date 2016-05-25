CAMP HOTEL ROOMS SOLD OUT AND OTHER IMPORTANT UPDATES

by

AT THIS TIME WE HAVE CLOSED ALL HOTEL RESERVATIONS THROUGH THE USAF SUMMER CAMP ROOMING BLOCK.

THOSE ON THE WAITING LIST WILL BE NOTIFIED IN EARLY JULY IF ANY ROOMS BECOME AVAILABLE.

THERE ARE CURRENTLY VERY FEW CAMP PACKAGES AVAILABLE.

IF YOU HAVE A HOTEL RESERVATION (OR IF YOU ARE ROOMING WITH OTHERS WHO HAVE A RESERVATION) BUT HAVE NOT PURCHASED YOUR CAMP PACKAGE, PLEASE DO SO AS SOON AS POSSIBLE TO BE GUARANTEED A PLACE AT THE CAMP DINNERS.

Please remember that breakfast at the Stockton Seaview Hotel is only available for reservations that were made through the camp portal, and for the mornings that you wake up in the hotel after your prior night’s reservation. All roommates must be registered with the hotel in order to stay in a room, and breakfast tickets will only be allotted to those who have a reservation.

REFER TO THE CATEGORIES BELOW THAT MAY ADDRESS YOUR SPECIFIC SITUATION:

1. YOU HAVE PURCHASED A CAMP PACKAGE AND MADE YOUR HOTEL RESERVATION THROUGH THE USAF PORTAL BUT ARE CURRENTLY ON A WAITING LIST FOR FRIDAY NIGHT, AUGUST 5TH

– please note that the hotel is doing all it can to accommodate you for your full stay but may not be able to provide an update regarding your Friday night wait-listed status until early July. As a precaution, you may want to make off-site hotel arrangements.

(See below for hotels in the area)

2. YOU HAVE PURCHASED A CAMP PACKAGE AND YOUR ROOMMATES HAVE RESERVED A ROOM AT THE SEAVIEW BUT YOU HAVE NOT YET ENROLLED WITH THE HOTEL

-please email karendepaola@usaikifed.com for information about how to add your name to the rooming list with your roommates.

3. YOU HAVE PURCHASED A CAMP PACKAGE BUT YOU HAVE NOT YET ENROLLED WITH THE HOTEL AND DO NOT HAVE ROOMMATES WITH A RESERVATION

– we encourage you to make off-site hotel arrangements for your accommodations. If you wish to be added to the camp waiting list for on-site accommodations, please email karendepaola@usaikifed.com with your desired arrival and departure dates once your alternative hotel reservations have been completed.

(See below for hotels in the area)

4. YOU HAVE NOT PURCHASED A CAMP PACKAGE OR RESERVED A ROOM (OR YOU HAVE A HOTEL RESERVATION BUT HAVE NOT PURCHASED A CAMP PACKAGE )

-you may purchase a camp package (aikido and dinner- full or half week while available) online at www.usafsummercamp.com, and make reservations at an off-site hotel. If you wish to be added to the camp waiting list for on-site accommodations, please email karendepaola@usaikifed.com with your desired arrival and departure dates once your alternative hotel reservations have been completed.

(See below for hotels in the area)

– if camp packages become sold out, you may purchase day passes which do not include the camp dinners.

-day passes remain available for those who will not be attending for either a half or full week.

Off-site hotel information:

Comfort Inn Atlantic City/Absecon Area

202 E White Horse Pike

Absecon, NJ 08205

(609) 652-3020

Marriott’s Fairway Villas

500 East Fairway Lane, Galloway, NJ, 08205,

(609) 748-4700

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Absecon-Atlantic City

655 White Horse Pike, Absecon, NJ 08201

(609) 383-9070

Red Roof Inn & Suites

405 E. Absecon Blvd, Absecon, NJ 08201

609-646-5000

Best Western Garden State Inn

701 White Horse Pike, Absecon, NJ, 08201

(609) 645-0697

Empire Inn & Suites Atlantic City/Absecon

630 White Horse Pike, Absecon, NJ 08201

(609) 645-8008

We look forward to seeing you at camp,

Sincerely,

Laura Pavlick and Karen De Paola