Our Christmas Seminar and Christmas are just around the corner. So that means it is a time to think about gifts; what should I get? who should I give to?

Well, as far as I’m concerned, I don’t want to be greeted by Santa. I only need to be given a big hug and kiss. I’m more than happy to see you on the mat at the Christmas Seminar.

That will be the only and best gift for me for Christmas.

Y. Yamada