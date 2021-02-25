Condolences for Donovan Waite Sensei

by

I would like to let you know much I appreciate the outpouring of support and sympathy I have received since Donovan’s passing. It is like losing a son, and I am trying to deal with this in my own personal way, as I know you are too.

I understand that many of you want to honor Donovan together. I think we owe it to his family to give them the time to make their own decisions first. We will, of course, help them in any way we can, but this takes time and they have many decisions to make that can only be done amongst themselves. We need to give them the privacy and the chance to do that. Of course, if you wish to hold your own memorials as his students and friends, I understand this is already happening and is very helpful. But the USAF will wait patiently for as much time as the family needs to allow them to decide what they would like to do first. When we know more, we will share it with you.

Y. Yamada