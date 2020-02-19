Dan Promotion Applications Mailed to Aikikai December 19th, 2019

Test applications mailed to Aikikai Hombu Dojo on December 19th, 2019 for registration of dan rank
Shodan
- Yukihasa Aokusa – Southland Aikido
- Luna Beller – Tadiar – New York Aikikai
- Paul Burt – Aikido Schools of New Jersey
- Ilya Chuykin – NY Eastside Aikikai
- Elizabeth Deerkoski – NY Eastside Aikikai
- Adam Dodway – NY Eastside Aikikai
- Victor Eng – New York Aikikai
- Dennis Garcia, Jr. – Miami Aikikai
- Eric Giroux – Dairyukai Aikikai
- Israel Gonzalez – Miami Aikikai
- Gladys Hernandez – Gold Coast Aikikai
- Stephen Hlawaty – Aikido of Colorado
- Anna Ito – Southland Aikido
- Doug Johnstone – Aikido of Cincinnati
- Laurie Lee – New York Aikikai
- Raymond Lefebvre – Portsmouth Aikido
- Keith McGuire – Martha’s Vineyard Aikido Club
- Dale Miller – Aikido of Red Bank
- David Morris – Austin Aikikai
- Shawn Rhodes – Pinellas County Aikikai
- Joseph Vella – Aikido of Red Bank
- Marissa Wites – Florida Aikikai
Nidan
- Anthony Breda – Heaven and Earth Aikido
- Jesus Camaraza – Gold Coast Aikikai
- Frank Campione – New York Aikikai
- Robert Conroy – New York Aikikai
- Eric Fernandez – NY Eastside Aikikai
- Ricardo Manzo – Florida Aikikai
- Yaron Nahum – New York Aikikai
- Mark Pit – Florida Aikikai
- David Poulicakos – Portland Aikido
- Omar Ruego – Aikido Schools of New Jersey
- Phillip Sellers – Aikido Center of Atlanta
- Annie Small – Aikido Schools of New Jersey
- Elizabeth Stevens – NY Eastside Aikikai
- Spencer Sweeney – New York Aikikai
- George Walden – Aikido Schools of New Jersey
- Jonathan Wilde – New York Aikikai
- Darius Wilkerson – Florida Aikikai
- Kristina Wollschlaeger – Aikido of Park Slope
Sandan
- Paul Alexander – New York Aikikai
- Jonathan Beller – New York Aikikai
- Margaret Bower – Water’s Edge Aikikai
- William Bresniham – Florida Aikikai
- James Curcurato – New York Aikikai
- Eric Dunlap – Aikido of Park Slope
- Peter Greig – Southern Maryland Aikikai
- James Kanze – Hoboken Aikikai
- Richard Lookshin – Florida Aikikai
- Gary McIntosh – Aikido of Cincinnati
- John Murdoch II – Aikido of Red Bank
- Jaeouk Ok – New York Aikikai
- Cosjun Pabua – New York Aikikai
- Gene Sowles – Aikido of Cincinnati
- Nerferti Tadiar – New York Aikikai
- Marie Torrecampo – Long Beach Island Aikikai
- Calderon Wellington – Florida Aikikai
Yondan
- E. Lee Alexander – Aikido of Red Bank
- Andres Almosny – Florida Aikikai
- Cristina Costanzo – Florida Aikikai
- Lynne Crystal – Aikido of Red Bank
- Alan Fishbone – New York Aikikai
- Michael Fitzpatrick – Aikido of Red Bank
- Keith Lit – Florida Aikikai
- Edward Manalang – Aikido of Nassau County
- John J Montes – New York Aikikai
- Zachariah Nobel – Portsmouth Aikido
- Pat Patton – Aikido of Cincinnati
- Andres Zoldo – Nations Aikikai