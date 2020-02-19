You are here: Home / Dan Promotions / Dan Promotion Applications Mailed to Aikikai December 19th, 2019

Dan Promotion Applications Mailed to Aikikai December 19th, 2019

February 19, 2020 by

Test applications mailed to Aikikai Hombu Dojo on December 19th, 2019 for registration of  dan rank

 

 

Shodan

  • Yukihasa Aokusa – Southland Aikido
  • Luna Beller – Tadiar – New York Aikikai
  • Paul Burt – Aikido Schools of New Jersey
  • Ilya Chuykin – NY Eastside Aikikai
  • Elizabeth Deerkoski – NY Eastside Aikikai
  • Adam Dodway – NY Eastside Aikikai
  • Victor Eng – New York Aikikai
  • Dennis Garcia, Jr. – Miami Aikikai
  • Eric Giroux – Dairyukai Aikikai
  • Israel Gonzalez – Miami Aikikai
  • Gladys Hernandez – Gold Coast Aikikai
  • Stephen Hlawaty – Aikido of Colorado
  • Anna Ito – Southland Aikido
  • Doug Johnstone – Aikido of Cincinnati
  • Laurie Lee – New York Aikikai
  • Raymond Lefebvre – Portsmouth Aikido
  • Keith McGuire – Martha’s Vineyard Aikido Club
  • Dale Miller – Aikido of Red Bank
  • David Morris – Austin Aikikai
  • Shawn Rhodes – Pinellas County Aikikai
  • Joseph Vella – Aikido of Red Bank
  • Marissa Wites – Florida Aikikai

Nidan

  • Anthony Breda – Heaven and Earth Aikido
  • Jesus Camaraza – Gold Coast Aikikai
  • Frank Campione – New York Aikikai
  • Robert Conroy – New York Aikikai
  • Eric Fernandez – NY Eastside Aikikai
  • Ricardo Manzo – Florida Aikikai
  • Yaron Nahum – New York Aikikai
  • Mark Pit – Florida Aikikai
  • David Poulicakos – Portland Aikido
  • Omar Ruego – Aikido Schools of New Jersey
  • Phillip Sellers – Aikido Center of Atlanta
  • Annie Small – Aikido Schools of New Jersey
  • Elizabeth Stevens – NY Eastside Aikikai
  • Spencer Sweeney – New York Aikikai
  • George Walden – Aikido Schools of New Jersey
  • Jonathan Wilde – New York Aikikai
  • Darius Wilkerson – Florida Aikikai
  • Kristina Wollschlaeger – Aikido of Park Slope

Sandan

  • Paul Alexander – New York Aikikai
  • Jonathan Beller – New York Aikikai
  • Margaret Bower – Water’s Edge Aikikai
  • William Bresniham – Florida Aikikai
  • James Curcurato – New York Aikikai
  • Eric Dunlap – Aikido of Park Slope
  • Peter Greig – Southern Maryland Aikikai
  • James Kanze – Hoboken Aikikai
  • Richard Lookshin – Florida Aikikai
  • Gary McIntosh – Aikido of Cincinnati
  • John Murdoch II – Aikido of Red Bank
  • Jaeouk Ok – New York Aikikai
  • Cosjun Pabua – New York Aikikai
  • Gene Sowles – Aikido of Cincinnati
  • Nerferti Tadiar – New York Aikikai
  • Marie Torrecampo – Long Beach Island Aikikai
  • Calderon Wellington – Florida Aikikai

Yondan

  • E. Lee Alexander – Aikido of Red Bank
  • Andres Almosny – Florida Aikikai
  • Cristina Costanzo – Florida Aikikai
  • Lynne Crystal – Aikido of Red Bank
  • Alan Fishbone – New York Aikikai
  • Michael Fitzpatrick – Aikido of Red Bank
  • Keith Lit – Florida Aikikai
  • Edward Manalang – Aikido of Nassau County
  • John J Montes – New York Aikikai
  • Zachariah Nobel – Portsmouth Aikido
  • Pat Patton – Aikido of Cincinnati
  • Andres Zoldo – Nations Aikikai
