Dan Promotion Applications Mailed to Aikikai June 28th, 2019

Test applications mailed to Aikikai Hombu Dojo on June 28th, 2019 for registration of  dan rank

 

 

Shodan

  • Daniel Sinnott – Aikido Institute of Newfoundland
  • Martha Cox – Aikido of Austin
  • James Woodruff – Aikido of Austin
  • Laura Domitz – Aikido of Austin
  • Denman Netherland – Aikido of Austin
  • Fernando de Castro Granato – Aikido of Central New York
  • Danielle Pecor – Aikido of Champlain Valley
  • Ellen Wallin – Aikido of Northampton
  • Corey Zorn – Aikido of Scottsdale
  • Bradley Walstron – Aikido of Scottsdale
  • Kenton McCarthy – Aikido of Scottsdale
  • Dan Burman – Aikido of Scottsdale
  • Jeffrey Padilla – Aikido of Westchester
  • Reginald Williams – Fairfield Iowa Aikikai
  • Agnes Kamasi – Harvard Aikikai
  • Alexsandr Pushnin – Kentuckiana Aikikai
  • Alexander Martyn – Lake County Aikikai
  • Joanne Balkaran – Lake County Aikikai
  • Louise Potvin – McGill Aikido
  • Raymond Yuan – McGill Aikido
  • Florent Ongenae – McGill Aikido
  • David Perra – Monadnock Aikikai
  • Ileana Patti – Northern Virginia Aikikai
  • Alexander Gil – Ottawa Aikido Center
  • Sean Lent – Portland Aikido
  • Lawrence Trutter – Sangamon Aikikai
  • Veronica Schmiedeskamp – Seattle Aikikai
  • Ryan Mueller – Shodokan
  • Patricio Jeraldo – Twin Cities Aikido Center
  • Svetlana Drobyshevskaya – Newport Beach Aikikai
  • Farah Marasigan – Aikikai of Philadelphia
  • Barbara Craig – Aikikai of Philadelphia

Nidan

  • Rodolfo Rojas – Aikido de la Montagne
  • Mahmoud Belkacemi – Aikido de la Montagne
  • Mark McDonald – Aikido Institute of Newfoundland
  • John Wozniewski – Aikido of Dallas
  • Paul Michael Jones – Aikido of Scottsdale
  • Jen Guerra – Aikido of Westchester
  • John Trawa – Boston Aikikai
  • Aaron Hunter – Kentuckiana Aikikai
  • Vernon Williams – Lake County Aikikai
  • Amy Hyatt – Monadnock Aikikai
  • John Powers – Lunenburg Aikikai

Sandan

  • Karim Rholem – Aikido de la Montagne
  • Chris Farnham – Aikido of Champlain Valley
  • Mark Heuer – Aikido of Dallas
  • Iver Christopher – Iowa City Aikikai
  • Bryan Coffie – Aikido Aruba
  • Marilene Gelinas – Monteregie Aikikai
  • Marianne Kobbe – Aikido of Nassau County
  • Aberlardo Cuevas – Aikido of Nassau County

Yondan

  • Jack Tran – Greater Hartford Aikikai
  • Leonard Scott Brown – Aikido of Dallas
  • Antonio Terrone – Evanston Aikido
