Dan Promotion Applications Mailed to Aikikai June 28th, 2019

Test applications mailed to Aikikai Hombu Dojo on June 28th, 2019 for registration of dan rank
Shodan
- Daniel Sinnott – Aikido Institute of Newfoundland
- Martha Cox – Aikido of Austin
- James Woodruff – Aikido of Austin
- Laura Domitz – Aikido of Austin
- Denman Netherland – Aikido of Austin
- Fernando de Castro Granato – Aikido of Central New York
- Danielle Pecor – Aikido of Champlain Valley
- Ellen Wallin – Aikido of Northampton
- Corey Zorn – Aikido of Scottsdale
- Bradley Walstron – Aikido of Scottsdale
- Kenton McCarthy – Aikido of Scottsdale
- Dan Burman – Aikido of Scottsdale
- Jeffrey Padilla – Aikido of Westchester
- Reginald Williams – Fairfield Iowa Aikikai
- Agnes Kamasi – Harvard Aikikai
- Alexsandr Pushnin – Kentuckiana Aikikai
- Alexander Martyn – Lake County Aikikai
- Joanne Balkaran – Lake County Aikikai
- Louise Potvin – McGill Aikido
- Raymond Yuan – McGill Aikido
- Florent Ongenae – McGill Aikido
- David Perra – Monadnock Aikikai
- Ileana Patti – Northern Virginia Aikikai
- Alexander Gil – Ottawa Aikido Center
- Sean Lent – Portland Aikido
- Lawrence Trutter – Sangamon Aikikai
- Veronica Schmiedeskamp – Seattle Aikikai
- Ryan Mueller – Shodokan
- Patricio Jeraldo – Twin Cities Aikido Center
- Svetlana Drobyshevskaya – Newport Beach Aikikai
- Farah Marasigan – Aikikai of Philadelphia
- Barbara Craig – Aikikai of Philadelphia
Nidan
- Rodolfo Rojas – Aikido de la Montagne
- Mahmoud Belkacemi – Aikido de la Montagne
- Mark McDonald – Aikido Institute of Newfoundland
- John Wozniewski – Aikido of Dallas
- Paul Michael Jones – Aikido of Scottsdale
- Jen Guerra – Aikido of Westchester
- John Trawa – Boston Aikikai
- Aaron Hunter – Kentuckiana Aikikai
- Vernon Williams – Lake County Aikikai
- Amy Hyatt – Monadnock Aikikai
- John Powers – Lunenburg Aikikai
Sandan
- Karim Rholem – Aikido de la Montagne
- Chris Farnham – Aikido of Champlain Valley
- Mark Heuer – Aikido of Dallas
- Iver Christopher – Iowa City Aikikai
- Bryan Coffie – Aikido Aruba
- Marilene Gelinas – Monteregie Aikikai
- Marianne Kobbe – Aikido of Nassau County
- Aberlardo Cuevas – Aikido of Nassau County
Yondan
- Jack Tran – Greater Hartford Aikikai
- Leonard Scott Brown – Aikido of Dallas
- Antonio Terrone – Evanston Aikido