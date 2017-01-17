Dan Promotions July 1, 2016 – January 1, 2017

Test applications received and dated between July 1st 2016 and January 1st, 2017 (some listings represent applications prior to Hombu approval, applications not received by posting date will not be listed in the post).
Shodan
- Nikolas Asikis – Valley Aikido
- Cary Bakker – Florida Aikikai
- Mahmoud Belkacemi – Aikido de la Montagne
- Luis Caceres – Aikido de la Montagne
- Leela Christian-Tabak – Boston Aikikai
- Cindy Chu – New York Aikikai
- William Davis – Sadkane School for Aikido
- Anna Gallagher – Aikido Center of Atlanta
- Mikal Giancola – Aikido of New Orleans
- Kiley Haftorson – Alamo Area Aikikai
- Brian Hagan – Valley Aikido
- Sara Hubbard – Old City Aikido
- Peter Keller – Dairyukai Aikikai
- Pawel Kijowski – Plano Aikido Center
- Sotaro Kurashige – North Chatham Aiki Club
- Joel Lemieux – Framingham Aikikai
- Adam Lewis – New York Aikikai
- Lianni Lin – Portland Aikikai
- Edward Lin – New York Aikikai
- Jeff Lorenz – Aikido of Raritan Valley/Ren Sei Kan
- Michael Lynch – Kenosha Aikikai
- David Manigbas – Hoboken Aikikai
- Chuck Martin – Ottawa Aikido Centre
- Elise McGrath – Aikido of Scottsdale
- Patricia Mizzi – Suffolk Aikikai
- Michael Moses – Aikido of Westchester
- Lawrence Ng – Aikido of Westchester
- Augustus Norton – Framingham Aikikai
- Kayleigh O’Connor – Boston Aikikai
- Alex Odell – Aikido of Westchester
- Michael Pajor – Aikido of the Canyon Lands
- Suzanne Parmly – Aikido of Red Bank
- Jason Read – Portland Aikido
- Owen Richfield – Aikido of New Orleans
- Rafael Rodriguez – Miami Aikikai
- Rodolfo Rojas – Aikido de la Montagne
- Omar Ruego – Aikido Schools of New Jersey
- Cynthia Salit – Aikido of Dallas
- Ken Sato – Aikido of Westchester
- Brian Shirai – Portland Aikikai
- Yan Silboni – Montreal Aikikai
- Elizabeth Stevens – NY Eastside Aikikai
- Ryoya Terao – Aikido of Westchester
- Thomas Vangi – Long Beach Island Aikikai
- Adonis Villarosa – Aikido North Jersey
- George Walden – Aikido Schools of New Jersey
- Jonathan Walker – Aikido of Austin
- Scott Weber – Aikido of Austin
- Sean Wheeler – Aikido of Austin
- Jonathan Wilde – New York Aikikai
- Darius Wilkerson – Florida Aikikai
- Rebeca Willis-Longer – Portland Aikikai
Nidan
- Mark Alhquist – Vineland Aikikai
- Florencio Benitez – Florida Aikikai
- Zachary Biesanz – New York Aikikai
- Willian Bresnihan – Florida Aikikai
- Michael Coiro – Palm Beach Aikikai
- Signe Constable – Lunenburg Aikikai
- Gallen David – Twin Cities Aikido Center
- Francisco Del Valle – Aikido Schools of New Jersey
- Ray Drapela – Aikido of Austin
- Guillaume Febrer – Aikido de la Montagne
- Jason Ferrell – Aikido of Ausin
- Carlos Frick – Kenosha Aikikai
- Anne-Marie Giri – Brevard Aikikai
- Peter Greig – Souther Maryland Aikido Center
- Jean Guarin – Dairyukai Aikikai
- Chris Ho – Framingham Aikikai
- James Kanze – Hoboken Aikikai
- Petri Koskinen – Aikido of Park Slope
- Constance Lim – Ottawa Aikikai
- Richard Lookshin – Florida Aikikai
- Robert Madison III – Aikido of Park Slope
- Dare Matheson – Providence Aikikai
- Danilo Mezzardi – Aikido of Hattiesburg
- Aleksandra Michalska – New York Aikikai
- Robert Micieli – Aikido of Red Bank
- Ramin Miri – Aikido de la Montagne
- Shayan Munshi – New York Aikikai
- John Murdoch II – Aikido of Red Bank
- Edward Musikantow – New York Aikikai
- David Plock – Palm Beach Aikikai
- Yuriy Pustovoyt – Aikido of Park Slope
- Michael Rolbin – Ottawa Aikikai
- Natalia Safronenkova – New York Aikikai
- Kirill Samoroukov – New York Aikikai
- Pastor Santos – Aikido North Jersey
- Chris Scales – Long Beach Island Aikikai
- Christopher Sinclair – Aikido North Jersey
- Phi Tong – Palm Beach Aikikai
- Brian Weinberg – Aikido Center of Atlanta
- Tal Yardeni – Aikido of Scottsdale
Sandan
- Mohamed Abdel Mottaleb – Florida Aikikai
- Cody Cowan – Aikido of Austin
- Eric de Valpine – Aikido of Austin
- Stephan Fay – Kingston Aikido
- Marcel Gonzalez – Miami Aikikai
- Tim Gosl – Old City Aikido
- Nikolay Grozdanov – Florida Aikikai
- Darcy Hamilton – Ottawa Aikikai
- Kevin Hopkins – Aikido of Park Slope
- Sheng-Cheng Huang – Aikido of Austin
- Dale Mankin – El Paso Aikikai
- Matthew McCann Jr – Aikido Schools of New Jersey
- Paul Miroff – Kingston Aikido
- Michael Nedostupenko – Florida Aikikai
- Alex Nelson – Two Rivers Aikikai
- Amir Andrew Obeidy – Florida Aikikai
- Victor Ortiz – Florida Aikikai
- Frank Pakulski – Aikido Schools of New Jersey
- Michael Parrella – New York Aikikai
- Ovidiu Ratiu -Napoca Budokai
- Helen Reynolds – Florida Aikikai
- John Robinson – Aikido of Austin
- Rain Sadkane – Sadkane School for Aikido
- Daniel Small – Aikido Schools of New Jersey
- Pejman Soheili – Nations Aikikai
- Noel Tendick – Portland Aikikai
- Daphne Vassalotti – Vineland Aikikai
- Thomas Visentin – Kingston Aikido
- Thomas Voetsch – Kingston Aikido
- Christopher Whittle – KAIST Aikido Club
- Jennifer Yabut – Old City Aikido
Yondan
- C. Barry Benjamin – Aikido of South West Florida
- Gina Boccolucci – Florida Aikido Center
- Jose Bonachea – Pinellas County Aikikai
- Normand Brodeur – Aikikai de l’Universite Laval
- Eric Capelle – Aikido de la Montagne
- Louis Caron – Aikido of Santa Barbara
- Juan Carlos Cruz – McGill Aikido
- Ursula Donnelley – Suffolk Aikikai
- Vincent Hauser – Austin Aikikai
- Jeff Hodges – Austin Aikikai
- Kevin Kanesaka – New York Aikikai
- Andrew Lee – New York Aikikai
- Edward Leung – New York Aikikai
- Giorgio Mariani – Aikido of Scottsdale
- Angela Murphy – Alamo Heights Aikido
- Philippe Niemetz – New York Aikikai
- Jason Perna – Old City Aikido
- Abu-Bakr Prowell – Alamo Area Aikikai
- James Shaffer – Long Beach Island Aikikai
- Michael Silverman – Asheville Aikikai
- Randall Smith – Florida Aikikai
- Evan Sobel – Aikido of Park Slope
Godan
- Heidi Albright – Cloud Mountain Aikido
- Victor Ancer – Midwest Aikido Center
- Susanne Beisert – Dairyukai Aikikai
- Nancy Birdsong – Aikido of Austin
- Brian Dupont – New York Aikikai
- Arturo Fisher – New York Aikikai
- Matthew Flamm – New York Aikikai
- Roger Geertz Gonzalez – Florida Aikikai
- Darrell Grant – Southern Maryland Aikido Center
- robert Hyatt – Tarzana Aikikai
- Philip Halpern – New York Aikikai
- Cyril Landise – Midwest Aikido Center
- Noel Murphy – Alamo Area Aikikai
- Lawrence Ozenberger – Aikido of New Orleans
- David Reinfeld – New York Aikikai
- Juan Sampayo Sarraga – San Juan Aikikai
- Carl Schmidt – New York Aikikai
Rokudan
- Debra Crampton – New York Aikikai
- James Kahn – New York Aikikai
- Charles Mensh – New York Aikikai
- Sharon Silberstein – New York Aikikai
- Knut Bauer – Central Illinois Aikikai
- Larry Graham – Kansas City Aikido School
- James Graves – Southland Aikido
- Damir Jamsek – Austin Aikikai
- Karen Meno – Suncoast Aikido
- Masako Nakatsugawa – Syracuse University Aikido Club
- Blue Spruell – Peachtree Aikikai Atlanta
- Javier Vazquez-Bravo – San Juan Aikikai
Hachidan
- Edward Hagihara – Long Island Aikikai