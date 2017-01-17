Dan Promotions July 1, 2016 – January 1, 2017

by

Test applications received and dated between July 1st 2016 and January 1st, 2017 (some listings represent applications prior to Hombu approval, applications not received by posting date will not be listed in the post).

Shodan

Nikolas Asikis – Valley Aikido

Cary Bakker – Florida Aikikai

Mahmoud Belkacemi – Aikido de la Montagne

Luis Caceres – Aikido de la Montagne

Leela Christian-Tabak – Boston Aikikai

Cindy Chu – New York Aikikai

William Davis – Sadkane School for Aikido

Anna Gallagher – Aikido Center of Atlanta

Mikal Giancola – Aikido of New Orleans

Kiley Haftorson – Alamo Area Aikikai

Brian Hagan – Valley Aikido

Sara Hubbard – Old City Aikido

Peter Keller – Dairyukai Aikikai

Pawel Kijowski – Plano Aikido Center

Sotaro Kurashige – North Chatham Aiki Club

Joel Lemieux – Framingham Aikikai

Adam Lewis – New York Aikikai

Lianni Lin – Portland Aikikai

Edward Lin – New York Aikikai

Jeff Lorenz – Aikido of Raritan Valley/Ren Sei Kan

Michael Lynch – Kenosha Aikikai

David Manigbas – Hoboken Aikikai

Chuck Martin – Ottawa Aikido Centre

Elise McGrath – Aikido of Scottsdale

Patricia Mizzi – Suffolk Aikikai

Michael Moses – Aikido of Westchester

Lawrence Ng – Aikido of Westchester

Augustus Norton – Framingham Aikikai

Kayleigh O’Connor – Boston Aikikai

Alex Odell – Aikido of Westchester

Michael Pajor – Aikido of the Canyon Lands

Suzanne Parmly – Aikido of Red Bank

Jason Read – Portland Aikido

Owen Richfield – Aikido of New Orleans

Rafael Rodriguez – Miami Aikikai

Rodolfo Rojas – Aikido de la Montagne

Omar Ruego – Aikido Schools of New Jersey

Cynthia Salit – Aikido of Dallas

Ken Sato – Aikido of Westchester

Brian Shirai – Portland Aikikai

Yan Silboni – Montreal Aikikai

Elizabeth Stevens – NY Eastside Aikikai

Ryoya Terao – Aikido of Westchester

Thomas Vangi – Long Beach Island Aikikai

Adonis Villarosa – Aikido North Jersey

George Walden – Aikido Schools of New Jersey

Jonathan Walker – Aikido of Austin

Scott Weber – Aikido of Austin

Sean Wheeler – Aikido of Austin

Jonathan Wilde – New York Aikikai

Darius Wilkerson – Florida Aikikai

Rebeca Willis-Longer – Portland Aikikai

Nidan

Mark Alhquist – Vineland Aikikai

Florencio Benitez – Florida Aikikai

Zachary Biesanz – New York Aikikai

Willian Bresnihan – Florida Aikikai

Michael Coiro – Palm Beach Aikikai

Signe Constable – Lunenburg Aikikai

Gallen David – Twin Cities Aikido Center

Francisco Del Valle – Aikido Schools of New Jersey

Ray Drapela – Aikido of Austin

Guillaume Febrer – Aikido de la Montagne

Jason Ferrell – Aikido of Ausin

Carlos Frick – Kenosha Aikikai

Anne-Marie Giri – Brevard Aikikai

Peter Greig – Souther Maryland Aikido Center

Jean Guarin – Dairyukai Aikikai

Chris Ho – Framingham Aikikai

James Kanze – Hoboken Aikikai

Petri Koskinen – Aikido of Park Slope

Constance Lim – Ottawa Aikikai

Richard Lookshin – Florida Aikikai

Robert Madison III – Aikido of Park Slope

Dare Matheson – Providence Aikikai

Danilo Mezzardi – Aikido of Hattiesburg

Aleksandra Michalska – New York Aikikai

Robert Micieli – Aikido of Red Bank

Ramin Miri – Aikido de la Montagne

Shayan Munshi – New York Aikikai

John Murdoch II – Aikido of Red Bank

Edward Musikantow – New York Aikikai

David Plock – Palm Beach Aikikai

Yuriy Pustovoyt – Aikido of Park Slope

Michael Rolbin – Ottawa Aikikai

Natalia Safronenkova – New York Aikikai

Kirill Samoroukov – New York Aikikai

Pastor Santos – Aikido North Jersey

Chris Scales – Long Beach Island Aikikai

Christopher Sinclair – Aikido North Jersey

Phi Tong – Palm Beach Aikikai

Brian Weinberg – Aikido Center of Atlanta

Tal Yardeni – Aikido of Scottsdale

Sandan

Mohamed Abdel Mottaleb – Florida Aikikai

Cody Cowan – Aikido of Austin

Eric de Valpine – Aikido of Austin

Stephan Fay – Kingston Aikido

Marcel Gonzalez – Miami Aikikai

Tim Gosl – Old City Aikido

Nikolay Grozdanov – Florida Aikikai

Darcy Hamilton – Ottawa Aikikai

Kevin Hopkins – Aikido of Park Slope

Sheng-Cheng Huang – Aikido of Austin

Dale Mankin – El Paso Aikikai

Matthew McCann Jr – Aikido Schools of New Jersey

Paul Miroff – Kingston Aikido

Michael Nedostupenko – Florida Aikikai

Alex Nelson – Two Rivers Aikikai

Amir Andrew Obeidy – Florida Aikikai

Victor Ortiz – Florida Aikikai

Frank Pakulski – Aikido Schools of New Jersey

Michael Parrella – New York Aikikai

Ovidiu Ratiu -Napoca Budokai

Helen Reynolds – Florida Aikikai

John Robinson – Aikido of Austin

Rain Sadkane – Sadkane School for Aikido

Daniel Small – Aikido Schools of New Jersey

Pejman Soheili – Nations Aikikai

Noel Tendick – Portland Aikikai

Daphne Vassalotti – Vineland Aikikai

Thomas Visentin – Kingston Aikido

Thomas Voetsch – Kingston Aikido

Christopher Whittle – KAIST Aikido Club

Jennifer Yabut – Old City Aikido

Yondan

C. Barry Benjamin – Aikido of South West Florida

Gina Boccolucci – Florida Aikido Center

Jose Bonachea – Pinellas County Aikikai

Normand Brodeur – Aikikai de l’Universite Laval

Eric Capelle – Aikido de la Montagne

Louis Caron – Aikido of Santa Barbara

Juan Carlos Cruz – McGill Aikido

Ursula Donnelley – Suffolk Aikikai

Vincent Hauser – Austin Aikikai

Jeff Hodges – Austin Aikikai

Kevin Kanesaka – New York Aikikai

Andrew Lee – New York Aikikai

Edward Leung – New York Aikikai

Giorgio Mariani – Aikido of Scottsdale

Angela Murphy – Alamo Heights Aikido

Philippe Niemetz – New York Aikikai

Jason Perna – Old City Aikido

Abu-Bakr Prowell – Alamo Area Aikikai

James Shaffer – Long Beach Island Aikikai

Michael Silverman – Asheville Aikikai

Randall Smith – Florida Aikikai

Evan Sobel – Aikido of Park Slope

Godan

Heidi Albright – Cloud Mountain Aikido

Victor Ancer – Midwest Aikido Center

Susanne Beisert – Dairyukai Aikikai

Nancy Birdsong – Aikido of Austin

Brian Dupont – New York Aikikai

Arturo Fisher – New York Aikikai

Matthew Flamm – New York Aikikai

Roger Geertz Gonzalez – Florida Aikikai

Darrell Grant – Southern Maryland Aikido Center

robert Hyatt – Tarzana Aikikai

Philip Halpern – New York Aikikai

Cyril Landise – Midwest Aikido Center

Noel Murphy – Alamo Area Aikikai

Lawrence Ozenberger – Aikido of New Orleans

David Reinfeld – New York Aikikai

Juan Sampayo Sarraga – San Juan Aikikai

Carl Schmidt – New York Aikikai

Rokudan

Debra Crampton – New York Aikikai

James Kahn – New York Aikikai

Charles Mensh – New York Aikikai

Sharon Silberstein – New York Aikikai

Knut Bauer – Central Illinois Aikikai

Larry Graham – Kansas City Aikido School

James Graves – Southland Aikido

Damir Jamsek – Austin Aikikai

Karen Meno – Suncoast Aikido

Masako Nakatsugawa – Syracuse University Aikido Club

Blue Spruell – Peachtree Aikikai Atlanta

Javier Vazquez-Bravo – San Juan Aikikai

Hachidan