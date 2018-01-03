Dan Promotions June 1, 2017 – December 31, 2017

Test applications mailed to Aikikai Hombu Dojo between June 1st 2017 and December 31st, 2017 (some listings represent applications prior to Hombu approval)
THIS LIST DOES NOT INCLUDE NEW YEAR’S RECOMMENDATIONS FOR 5TH DAN AND ABOVE
Shodan
- Cesar Balda- Water Oak Aikikai
- Jodi Ann Bocco – Aikido of Red Banks
- Thomas Brazil – Twin Cities Aikido Center
- Benjamin Conroy – Litchfield Hills Aikikai
- George DeMeglio – Peachtree Aikikai
- Adam Di Angelo – Aikido of Red Banks
- Erik Dutton- Water Oak Aikikai
- Steven Ehlen – Center Island Aikido
- Leandro Estrada – Peachtree Aikikai
- Eric Fernandez – NY Eastside Aikikai
- Denis Fitzgerald – Evanston Aikido Center
- Robert Flynn – Aikido of Red Banks
- Derek Foster – Portland Aikikai
- Maiko Frabosilio – Aikido of Dallas
- Clint Harper – Peachtree Aikikai
- Kenneth Harris – Aikikai of Philadelphia
- Smith Holt – Austin Aikikai
- Eduardo Holzer-Torres – Northern Virginia Aikikai
- Lance Hublick – Okolana Aikikai
- Ray Kilby – Asheville Aikikai
- Robert Knudsen – Aikido of Westchester
- Jason Koonce – Heaven and Earth Aikido
- John Koize – Aikido of Cincinnati
- Stan Lumish – Aikido of Red Bank
- Ricardo Manzo – Florida Aikikai
- Caitlyn McLuskie – Water Oak Aikikai
- Mark Miller- Evanston Aikido Center
- Claude Patrick Louvouezo – Portland Aikikai
- Daniel Martincic – North Coast Aikikai
- Mark Pit – Florida Aikikai
- Muhammad Rasheed – New York Aikikai
- Robert Reiss – Aikido of Ramapo Valley
- Robert Schwartz – New York Aikikai
- Luc Senatus – Dairyukai Aikikai
- Ryan Stephens – Aikido of Ramapo Valley
- Michelle Tanigaki – Aikido of Ramapo Valley
- Kalah Thompson – Aikido of Denton
- Thomas Vangi – Long Beach Island Aikikai
Nidan
- Omar Morales Andara – Florida Aikikai
- David Buhner – Asheville Aikikai
- Javier Calduch – Florida Aikikai
- Luc Carey – Montreal Aikikai
- Thomas Carlucci – Skylands Aikikai
- Nicholas DeLillo Jr. – Aikido of Westchester
- Arthur DiRocco – Portland Aikido
- Diana Edenburg – Florida Aikikai
- Edward Estrada – Water Oak Aikikai
- Eric Evenson – Twin Cities Aikido Center
- Joseph Giardina – Aikido of Westchester
- Lawrence Hambrick – Aikido of Cincinnati
- Joe Heim – Kenosha Aikikai
- Scott Fecteau – Lewiston Aikido/Willow
- Yoshi Fujiwara – Midwest Aikido Center
- James Gauthier – Portland Aikido
- Christopher Grimes – North Chatham Aikido
- David Grimes – North Chatham Aikido
- Robert Gutierrez- Twin Cities Aikido Center
- Siavash Haghtalab – New York Aikikai
- James Heggernes- Twin Cities Aikido Center
- Jackson Jarvis – Fairfield Iowa Aikikai
- Avery Jenkins – Litchfield Hills Aikikai
- Shella Keiholz – Aikido Center of Atlanta
- Crystal Kanesaka – New York Aikikai
- John Lawson – Suffolk Aikikai
- Jason Martell – Lunenburg Aikikai
- John Maya – New York Aikikai
- Nicholas Mills – Lunenburg Aikikai
- Stuart Pieloch – Aikido of Scottsdale
- Juan Pinheiros – City Aikido of Los Angeles
- Bruce Piotrowski- Twin Cities Aikido Center
- Clark Pomerleau – Aikido of Denton
- James Reed-Jones – Aikido of Prince Edward Island
- Rey Robles – Southern Maryland Aikikdo
- Abel Ruiz-Diaz – Miami Aikikai
- Andres Samoya – New York Aikikai
- Monica Sasaki – Florida Aikikai
- Christopher Scales – Long Beach Island Aikikai
- Victoria Selep- Twin Cities Aikido Center
- Robert Sinka – Aikido North Jersey
- Takara Suzuki – Portland Aikikai
- Jay Tall – Aikido of Park Slope
- Louis Torres – Palm Beach Aikikai
- John Tuohy – Northern Virginia Aikikai
- Howard Weitzman – Long Island Aikikai
- Jonathan Winterling – Aikido of Chester County
- Christi Wise – Evanston Aikido Center
- Marina Yeravinkina – New York Aikikai
- Mario Zilio – Florida Aikikai
Sandan
- Samiran Banerjee – Aikido Center of Atlanta
- Nicholas Benfaremo – Portland Aikido
- David Breniak – Aikido of Red Bank
- Isabel De La Vega – Florida Aikikai
- Patrick Dougherty – Aikido of Westchester
- Diane Dubois – Lewiston Aikido/Willow
- Charles Ellis – Aikido of Cincinnati
- Robert Groce – Aikido of Westchester
- Carlton Harris – Aikikai of Philadelphia
- Sherwin Heath-Retemyer – New York Aikikai
- Jennifer Henis – New York Aikikai
- Richmond Johnson – Aikido of New Paltz
- Will Kirkpatrick – Monadnock Aikikai
- Michael Klamer – New York Aikikai
- James Lambert – McGill Aikido
- Mario Lantandresse – Montreal Aikikai
- Reuven Lirov – Pinellas County Aikikai
- Eric Lopresti – New York Aikikai
- Edgar Martinez – Miami Aikikai
- Michael Napoli – Portland Aikikai
- Thomas Newcomen – New York Aikikai
- Kathleen O’Neill – Northern Virginia Aikikai
- Matthew Roder – Aikido of Fairfield County
- Elly Roland – Northern Virginia Aikikai
- Howard Scott – Montreal Aikikai
- Samantha Taitel – New York Aikikai
- Matthew Wavro – Aikido of Red Bank
- Andrei Yamshchikov – Florida Aikikai
Yondan
- Suliman Abdul Hakeem – Aikido of Greater Philadelphia
- Robert Bergman – Regent Park Community Aikido
- James Brumm – Newport Beach Aikikai
- Michael Cundall – Aikido fo Cincinnati
- Francisco De Los Cobos – Aikido of Dallas
- John Donnelly – Boston Aikikai
- Charles Dubois – Aikido de la Montagne
- David Gardener – Litchfield Hills Aikikai
- John Holt – Aikikai of Philadelphia
- Tom Ito – Southland Aikido
- Roderick Johnson – Aikikai of Philadelphia
- Michael Jones – Roaring Fork Aikikai
- Christopher Kerin – Aikido of Fairfield County
- Michael Livingston – Center Island Aikido
- Daryl Muranaka – Harvard Aikikai
- Clemon Richardson – Aikido of Park Slope
- Steve Sandage – San Francisco Aikikai
- James Shaffer – Long Beach Island Aikikai
- Edgar Shockley – Aikikai of Philadelphia
- Tinka Sloss – Aikido of Santa Barbara
- Rick Watson – Portland Aikikai
- Krzysztof Zawadzki – Aikido of Fairfield County