Dan Promotions Mailed to Aikikai August 19th – December 31st, 2018

Test applications mailed to Aikikai Hombu Dojo between August 19th 2018 and December 31st, 2018 (some listings represent applications prior to Hombu approval)
Shodan
- Eric Anderson – Aikido of Scottsdale
- Jonath Bengston – Aikido of Dallas
- Steven Bickers – Central Illinois Aikikai
- Keith Braddy – Aikido Schools of New Jersey
- Jeffrey Chi – New York Aikikai
- Yew Choo – Aikido of Dallas
- William Crupi – Florida Aikido Center
- Hussein Daaboul – Aikido of Dallas
- Alex Demic – Kentuckiana Aikikai
- Sarah Dutton – Water Oak Aikikai
- Steven Evans – Peachtree Aikikai
- Avon Harrie – Nations Aikikai
- Peter Hennes – Aikido of Westchester
- Michael Holt – Aikido North Jersey
- Donovan Ingram – Aikido of Dallas
- Nicholas Katzenberger – Aikido of Red Bank
- Julia Khavich – Princeton Aikikai
- Elias Kort – Aikido of Raritan Valley
- Michael Lambert – Florida Aikikai
- Anastasia Levie-Sprick – Peachtree Aikikai
- Elena London – Hoboken Aikikai
- Theresa Lynch – Kentuckiana Aikikai
- Paula Marcet – Peachtree Aikikai
- John Paul Marsten – Peachtree Aikikai
- Fulvio Mateo – New York Aikikai
- Madhu Pradhan – Central Illinois Aikikai
- Bruce Profsky – Aikido of Park Slope
- Gil Rech – Aikido of Houston
- Sean Robertson – New York Aikikai
- Angel Rodriguez – Princeton Aikikai
- Joseph Salerno – Aikido of Westchester
- Ira Schwart – Aikido of Scottsdale
- Taehiko Serai – Aikido of Westchester
- Michael Shane – Bushwick Aikido
- Brian Smith – Aikido of Amherst
- Anthony Sowanski – Aikido of Raritan Valley
- Phillip Tenaglia – Princeton Aikikai
- John Thompson – Aikido of Denton
- Manuel Trejo – Miami Aikikai
Nidan
- Reynaldo Abreu – Miami Aikikai
- Jozaghi Mohammad Ali – Dairyukai Aikikai
- Cary Bakker – Florida Aikikai
- Knut Bauer – Central Illinois Aikikai
- David Beebe – Framingham Aikikai
- Paul Boccia – Aikido of Westchester
- Patricia Brosnan – Aikido of Westchester
- LeAnne Browning – Aikido Center of Atlanta
- Luis Caceres – Aikido de la Montagne
- Philip Cappelo – New York Aikikai
- Bradford Edwards – Florida Aikikai
- Anna Gallagher – Aikido Center of Atlanta
- Parviz Ghahramani – Aikido Schools of New Jersey
- Susan Hauser – Austin Aikikai
- Daniel Herak – Florida Aikikai
- David Hernandez – Aikido of Nassau County
- Marla Lender – Summit View Aikido
- Robert Macpherson – Florida Aikikai
- Jason Marrero – New York Aikikai
- Estelle Ostro – Aikido Center of Atlanta
- Srinivasan Pillaipakkam – Nations Aikikai
- Christian Rauh – Florida Aikikai
- Michael Schumacher – Pax River Aikikai
- Mitsuko Spruell – Peachtree Aikikai
- Jeffrey Stueve 0 Nations Aikikai
- Christopher Torres – Gold Coast Aikikai
- Douglas Willcox – Portsmouth Aikido
- Derek Wilson – New York Aikikai
Sandan
- Robert Allen – Aikido Center of Atlanta
- Mark Broderick – Peachtree Aikikai
- Carlos Del Pino – Gold Coast Aikikai
- John Duke – Southernmost Aikikai
- Christopher Hawke – Litchfield Hills Aikikai
- Sachiyo Hotta – Aikido of Westchester
- Ignacio Mena – NY Eastside Aikikai
- Marcos Menendez – Gold Coast Aikikai
- Alexander Milton – Palm Beach Aikikai
- Alfred Pittman – Aikido Center of Jacksonville
- Thomas Reynolds – Framingham Aikikai
- Christian Rodriguez – Aikido Center of Atlanta
- Dale Roznowski – Aikido of Hernando County
- Patrick Scott – New York Aikikai
- Lev Shakhtmeyster – New York Aikikai
- Stephanie Spiller – Aikido Center of Atlanta
- Jean-Marc Walker – Palm Beach Aikikai
- Joseph Zinnes – Skylands Aikikai
Yondan
- Lawrence Aarons – New York Aikikai
- David Cody – Aikido of New Orleans
- Anthony Thomas Di Bartolo – Aikido of Nassau County
- James Gavin – Dairyukai Aikikai
- Ivan Guerra – Aikido of Westchester
- Peter Gundy – Aikido of Westchester
- Reynold Holt – New York Aikikai
- Oscar Ortega Izquierdo – Pinellas County Aikido
- Linna Lee – New York Aikikai
- Andy Madrid – New York Aikikai
- Glenn Murray – Aikido Center of Atlanta
- Bob Riester – Florida Aikikai
- Linda Robbins – New York Aikikai
- Vidhya Rojanavongse – New York Aikikai
- Richard Sarris – Long Island Aikikai
- Ra’kaa Shabaka – New York Aikikai
- Scott Shaw – Fairfield Iowa Aikikai
- Gleb Shumyatsky – New York Aikikai
- Charles Wood – Aikido of Nassau County