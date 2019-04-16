You are here: Home / Dan Promotions / Dan Promotions Mailed to Aikikai August 19th – December 31st, 2018

Dan Promotions Mailed to Aikikai August 19th – December 31st, 2018

Test applications mailed to Aikikai Hombu Dojo between August 19th 2018 and December 31st, 2018 (some listings represent applications prior to Hombu approval)

 

 

Shodan

  • Eric Anderson – Aikido of Scottsdale
  • Jonath Bengston – Aikido of Dallas
  • Steven Bickers – Central Illinois Aikikai
  • Keith Braddy – Aikido Schools of New Jersey
  • Jeffrey Chi – New York Aikikai
  • Yew Choo – Aikido of Dallas
  • William Crupi – Florida Aikido Center
  • Hussein Daaboul – Aikido of Dallas
  • Alex Demic – Kentuckiana Aikikai
  • Sarah Dutton – Water Oak Aikikai
  • Steven Evans – Peachtree Aikikai
  • Avon Harrie – Nations Aikikai
  • Peter Hennes – Aikido of Westchester
  • Michael Holt – Aikido North Jersey
  • Donovan Ingram – Aikido of Dallas
  • Nicholas Katzenberger – Aikido of Red Bank
  • Julia Khavich – Princeton Aikikai
  • Elias Kort – Aikido of Raritan Valley
  • Michael Lambert – Florida Aikikai
  • Anastasia Levie-Sprick – Peachtree Aikikai
  • Elena London – Hoboken Aikikai
  • Theresa Lynch – Kentuckiana Aikikai
  • Paula Marcet – Peachtree Aikikai
  • John Paul Marsten – Peachtree Aikikai
  • Fulvio Mateo – New York Aikikai
  • Madhu Pradhan – Central Illinois Aikikai
  • Bruce Profsky – Aikido of Park Slope
  • Gil Rech – Aikido of Houston
  • Sean Robertson – New York Aikikai
  • Angel Rodriguez – Princeton Aikikai
  • Joseph Salerno – Aikido of Westchester
  • Ira Schwart – Aikido of Scottsdale
  • Taehiko Serai – Aikido of Westchester
  • Michael Shane – Bushwick Aikido
  • Brian Smith – Aikido of Amherst
  • Anthony Sowanski – Aikido of Raritan Valley
  • Phillip Tenaglia – Princeton Aikikai
  • John Thompson – Aikido of Denton
  • Manuel Trejo – Miami Aikikai

Nidan

  • Reynaldo Abreu – Miami Aikikai
  • Jozaghi Mohammad Ali – Dairyukai Aikikai
  • Cary Bakker – Florida Aikikai
  • Knut Bauer – Central Illinois Aikikai
  • David Beebe – Framingham Aikikai
  • Paul Boccia – Aikido of Westchester
  • Patricia Brosnan – Aikido of Westchester
  • LeAnne Browning – Aikido Center of Atlanta
  • Luis Caceres – Aikido de la Montagne
  • Philip Cappelo – New York Aikikai
  • Bradford Edwards – Florida Aikikai
  • Anna Gallagher – Aikido Center of Atlanta
  • Parviz Ghahramani – Aikido Schools of New Jersey
  • Susan Hauser – Austin Aikikai
  • Daniel Herak – Florida Aikikai
  • David Hernandez – Aikido of Nassau County
  • Marla Lender – Summit View Aikido
  • Robert Macpherson – Florida Aikikai
  • Jason Marrero – New York Aikikai
  • Estelle Ostro – Aikido Center of Atlanta
  • Srinivasan Pillaipakkam – Nations Aikikai
  • Christian Rauh – Florida Aikikai
  • Michael Schumacher – Pax River Aikikai
  • Mitsuko Spruell – Peachtree Aikikai
  • Jeffrey Stueve 0 Nations Aikikai
  • Christopher Torres – Gold Coast Aikikai
  • Douglas Willcox – Portsmouth Aikido
  • Derek Wilson – New York Aikikai

Sandan

  • Robert Allen – Aikido Center of Atlanta
  • Mark Broderick – Peachtree Aikikai
  • Carlos Del Pino – Gold Coast Aikikai
  • John Duke – Southernmost Aikikai
  • Christopher Hawke – Litchfield Hills Aikikai
  • Sachiyo Hotta – Aikido of Westchester
  • Ignacio Mena – NY Eastside Aikikai
  • Marcos Menendez – Gold Coast Aikikai
  • Alexander Milton – Palm Beach Aikikai
  • Alfred Pittman – Aikido Center of Jacksonville
  • Thomas Reynolds – Framingham Aikikai
  • Christian Rodriguez – Aikido Center of Atlanta
  • Dale Roznowski – Aikido of Hernando County
  • Patrick Scott – New York Aikikai
  • Lev Shakhtmeyster – New York Aikikai
  • Stephanie Spiller – Aikido Center of Atlanta
  •  Jean-Marc Walker – Palm Beach Aikikai
  • Joseph Zinnes – Skylands Aikikai

Yondan

  • Lawrence Aarons – New York Aikikai
  • David Cody – Aikido of New Orleans
  • Anthony Thomas Di Bartolo – Aikido of Nassau County
  • James Gavin – Dairyukai Aikikai
  • Ivan Guerra – Aikido of Westchester
  • Peter Gundy – Aikido of Westchester
  • Reynold Holt – New York Aikikai
  • Oscar Ortega Izquierdo – Pinellas County Aikido
  • Linna Lee – New York Aikikai
  • Andy Madrid – New York Aikikai
  • Glenn Murray – Aikido Center of Atlanta
  • Bob Riester – Florida Aikikai
  • Linda Robbins – New York Aikikai
  • Vidhya Rojanavongse – New York Aikikai
  • Richard Sarris – Long Island Aikikai
  • Ra’kaa Shabaka – New York Aikikai
  • Scott Shaw – Fairfield Iowa Aikikai
  • Gleb Shumyatsky – New York Aikikai
  • Charles Wood – Aikido of Nassau County
