Happy Holidays from Yamada Sensei

Dear USAF Members:

As I sit at my desk in my office I can’t believe it is already time for Christmas and the New Year. I don’t know where the time went, especially when I look at my 2019 calendar and see how many places I visited around the world. Again in 2020, I am traveling from as far away as Australia and Russia, to as close as Brooklyn and New Jersey. These seminars and each stop in between is a chance for me to see you all on the mat, and it is what keeps me young and eager to remain your teacher for as long as possible.

We just finished New York Aikikai’s Christmas seminar, and once again the mat was overflowing with visitors. People were even practicing on the wooden floor in our entry way because there was no room on the mat! This of course made me very happy. So many wonderful tests, so many friendly faces I have known through the years, and so many new and young faces that are the future of aikido.

I encourage you all to continue practicing in a harmonious, joyful and friendly way. I think this is what makes the difference in our lives on and off the mat.

Thank you for your support, and I wish you a happy holiday and peaceful New Year.

Sincerely,

Y. Yamada