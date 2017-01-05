Happy New Year 2017

by

Dear USAF members:

I wish all of you a happy, happy new year.

I’d like to take this opportunity to thank you for all your support and the wonderful moments you have given me throughout the year.

I imagine that every one of you will make a new year’s resolution. My resolution is to have another healthy, positive year in order to meet your expectations. I hope you also have a good year and go back to your “Shoshin,” that translates roughly to “Back to the original motivation or pure motivation.”

I imagine that you were so happy only to practice Aikido when you started an Aikido life. Please always carry that pure mind with you.

Looking forward to seeing you again in 2017 whenever and wherever it may be. I love you all.

Y. Yamada