Dear Aikido friends,

We are delighted to announce that the documentary about Harvey Konigsberg Shihan’s subtle understanding of the nuances of Aikido is now complete. Aikido, Life, Art and Harmony: An Interview with Harvey Konigsberg Sensei can be purchased through his website, harveykonigsbergart.com

The running time is a little over an hour. You can see a preview here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ByVUQ71bC4VD-i8aPzlJ3MQ8HW3Ykbxh/view

Enjoy!

Kali Hewitt-Blackie

Regent Park Community Aikido