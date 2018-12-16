You are here: Home / Articles & Seminar Photos / Harvey Konigsberg Sensei’s Artist Website

Konigsberg sensei has a new website, harveykonigsbergart.com, which highlights his new, beautiful and dynamic Aikido prints, paintings, and T-shirts.  He says, “I believe art should be a luminous experience for both the artist and viewer. To create this experience in my work, I continuously strive to use movement and form to reveal the unseen world.” Visit the site to see his newest art, including the “Aiki Women” series. Prints start at $40. Mixed media paintings sell for $350. T-shirts are currently 50% off and are going for $14. His art makes great gifts!

