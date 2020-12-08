Holiday Donation Appeal

by

Dear Aikido Community,

As 2020 comes to an end, we can’t help but reflect on what a difficult year this has been. The pandemic has adversely affected everyone around the world, as it has aikido, our friends and our dojos. We have been unable to resume our regular activities in the art we all love and cherish. As an organization, our dojos have faced many challenges to keep aikido accessible and communities intact.

Please know that as we move into 2021, the USAF will continue to try its best to serve its membership. Until we are all able to reunite on the mat, social media and zoom will allow us to stay connected, take classes with our wonderful instructors, and meet for important discussions. Under Yamada Sensei’s guidance, the USAF is dedicated to supporting the art of aikido and will do what it can to keep our community united and engaged. We remain encouraged by Sensei’s frequent video greetings, as he continues to convey positivity, perseverance and compassion to his students around the world and the aikido community at large.

As is the case with most dojos and aikido organizations, this has been a particularly difficult year financially for the USAF. Therefore, we would like to make a holiday appeal to those of you who are in a position to express your generosity and support by making a donation. No contribution is too small.

The following link will bring you directly to the USAF Paypal donations page: Donate to the USAF

Please feel free to pass this information on to fellow aikidoka. As the USAF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, all donations are 100% tax deductible.

With warm regards and much appreciation,

The USAF