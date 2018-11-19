You are here: Home / USAF Latest News / How to Make a Donation to the USAF

Dear Aikido Community,

As the year comes to an end, we wanted remind you that the United States Aikido Federation (USAF) is constantly striving to do as much as possible for its members with the resources at hand. For those of you who are in a position to express your generosity and support by making a donation, the following link will bring you to our donations page: usafaikidonews.com/donate-to-the-usaf/

Please feel free to pass this information on to other fellow aikidoka. As we are a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, all donations are 100% tax deductible. We would be grateful for any donations towards preserving the legacy of the USAF.

With warm regards,

The USAF Board of Directors
