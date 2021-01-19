It’s almost that time! Jan 23! The USAF Aikido Online Series!

by

This class is open to everyone and will run concurrently on Zoom and Live on the USAF – United States Aikido Federation Facebook page. Please invite your students and anyone you think would be interested.

Join the Zoom Class, January 23 at 1 pm EDT:

We had such a successful series in 2020, and it’s all because of this wonderful community and the enthusiastic participants. We are enormously grateful for your support. Thank you.

We also welcome any newcomers to this series, and hope you enjoy the class. Don’t forget you can always view all previous classes on the USAF Youtube Page!

See you online!

The USAF