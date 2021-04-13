Join Us April 17! USAF Aikido for Kids Online Class!

by

We are excited to invite you to the Aikido For Kids Online Class taking place on Saturday, April 17 at 1 pm EDT (12 pm CDT / 10 am PDT) featuring guest instructor Helen Reynolds, 3rd dan – Florida Aikikai. Each class in our Online Series hosts instructors from our diverse USAF family, and will be held every Saturday, alternating weekly between adult classes and classes designed specifically for kids.

This class is open to everyone and will run concurrently on Zoom and Live on the USAF – United States Aikido Federation Facebook page. Please invite your students and anyone you think would be interested.

Join the Zoom Class, April 17 at 1 pm EDT:

We are enormously grateful for this wonderful community and all the enthusiastic participants from around the world. And don’t forget, you can always revisit all the recorded classes on the USAF Youtube Page!

See you online!