Join Us Feb 20! USAF Online Aikido Class Series!

We are excited to invite you to the next class in the USAF Aikido Online Series. This will take place on Saturday, February 20 at 1 pm EDT (12 pm CDT / 10 am PDT) featuring guest instructors Hal Lehrman, Shihan – Aikido of Park Slope (NY), Sal Lacorte, Shidoin – North Coast Aikikai (OH), and Gabi Bixel, Shidoin – Aiki Muenster (Germany). Each class in our Online Series hosts instructors from our diverse USAF family, and will be held every Saturday, alternating weekly between adult classes and classes designed specifically for kids.

This class is open to everyone and will run concurrently on Zoom and Live on the USAF – United States Aikido Federation Facebook page. Please invite your students and anyone you think would be interested.

Join the Zoom Class, February 20 at 1 pm EDT:

We are enormously grateful for this wonderful community and all the enthusiastic participants from around the world. And don’t forget, you can always revisit all the recorded classes on the USAF Youtube Page!

See you online! We hope you enjoy the class!

