Join Us For The USAF Aikido Online Class! APR 10!

We are excited to invite you to the next class in the USAF Aikido Online Series. This will take place on Saturday, April 10 at 1 pm EDT (12 pm CDT / 10 am PDT) featuring guest instructors Ray Farinato, Shihan – Aikido of Fairfield County (Connecticut), Lauren Mallas, Shidoin – San Francisco Aikikai (California), and Rejean Gauthier, Fukushidoin – Aikikai de l’Universite Laval (Quebec City, Quebec, Canada). Each class in our Online Series hosts instructors from our diverse USAF family, and will be held every Saturday, alternating weekly between adult classes and classes designed specifically for kids.

This class is open to everyone and will run concurrently on Zoom and Live on the USAF – United States Aikido Federation Facebook page. Please invite your students and anyone you think would be interested.

Join the Zoom Class, April 10 at 1 pm EDT: