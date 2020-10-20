You are here: Home / USAF Aikido Online Class Series / Join us Oct 24! USAF Aikido for Kids Online Class!

Join us Oct 24! USAF Aikido for Kids Online Class!

October 20, 2020 by
We are excited to invite you to the 6th Aikido For Kids Online Class taking place on Saturday, October 24 at 1 pm EDT (12 pm CDT / 10 am PDT) featuring guest instructor Chris Mills, 4th dan, Fukushidoin, Island Aikido.
Join the Zoom Class, October 24 26 at 1 pm EDT:
This 45 minute class will run concurrently Live on the USAF-United States Aikido Federation Facebook page and is open to everyone. Please invite your friends and students and anyone you think would be interested.
Thank you to those who joined a class previously. We appreciate your participation and support.
See you online!
Filed Under: USAF Aikido Online Class Series, USAF Latest News
займы онлайн займ на карту займ онлайн займы на карту займы онлайн на карту микрозаймы онлайн микрозайм онлайн микрозайм на карту микрозаймы кредит онлайн на карту займ на карту онлайн кредит на карту срочный займ на карту займ онлайн на карту микрозаймы на карту