Join us September 12th! USAF Aikido for Kids Online Class!

We are excited to invite you to the 4th Aikido For Kids Online Class taking place on Saturday, September 12 at 1 pm EDT (12 pm CDT / 10 am PDT) featuring guest instructor Anna Gallagher, 2nd dan, Aikido Center of Atlanta.

Join the Zoom Class

This 45 minute class will run concurrently Live on the USAF-United States Aikido Federation Facebook page and is open to everyone. Please invite your friends and students and anyone you think would be interested.

Thank you to those who joined a class previously. We appreciate your participation and support.

See you online!