You are here: Home / USAF Aikido Online Class Series / Join us September 19! USAF Aikido Online Class!

Join us September 19! USAF Aikido Online Class!

September 15, 2020 by
We are excited to invite you to the fifth class in our USAF Aikido Online Series on Saturday, September 19 at 1 pm EDT (12 pm CDT / 10 am PDT) featuring guest instructors Laura Jacobs Pavlick, Shihan – Litchfield Hills Aikikai, Kiyoshi Yasutake, Shidoin – Midwest Aikido Center, and Paul Manogue, Shidoin – Aikido of Raritan Valley. Each class in our Online Series will host instructors exclusively from our diverse USAF family and will be held every Saturday, alternating weekly between adult classes and classes designed specifically for kids.
This class is open to everyone and will run concurrently on Zoom and Live on the USAF – United States Aikido Federation Facebook page. Please invite your students and anyone you think would be interested.
Join the Zoom Class, September 19 at 1 pm EDT:
Thank you to those who joined our previous classes, and welcome to new participants. We appreciate your support!
See you online!
Filed Under: USAF Aikido Online Class Series, USAF Latest News
займы онлайн займ на карту займ онлайн займы на карту займы онлайн на карту микрозаймы онлайн микрозайм онлайн микрозайм на карту микрозаймы кредит онлайн на карту займ на карту онлайн кредит на карту срочный займ на карту займ онлайн на карту микрозаймы на карту