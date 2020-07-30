You are here: Home / USAF Aikido Online Class Series / Join us! USAF Aikido Online Class Saturday, August 1

Join us! USAF Aikido Online Class Saturday, August 1

July 30, 2020 by
We are excited to invite you to the third class in our USAF Aikido Online Series on Saturday, August 1 at 1 pm EDT (12 pm CDT / 10 am PDT) featuring guest instructors Claude Berthiaume, Wee-wow Dumlao, and Damir Jamsek. Each online class will host instructors exclusively from our diverse USAF family and will be held every Saturday, alternating weekly between adult classes and classes designed specifically for kids.
This class will run concurrently on Facebook Live and is open to everyone. Please invite your students and anyone you think would be interested.
Join the Zoom Class, August 1 at 1 pm EDT:
Thank you to those who joined our first class as well as the launch of our kids class. We appreciate your participation and support.
See you online!
The Board & Working Group
Filed Under: USAF Aikido Online Class Series, USAF Latest News
займы онлайн займ на карту займ онлайн займы на карту займы онлайн на карту микрозаймы онлайн микрозайм онлайн микрозайм на карту микрозаймы кредит онлайн на карту займ на карту онлайн кредит на карту срочный займ на карту займ онлайн на карту микрозаймы на карту