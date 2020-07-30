Join us! USAF Aikido Online Class Saturday, August 1

by

We are excited to invite you to the third class in our USAF Aikido Online Series on Saturday, August 1 at 1 pm EDT (12 pm CDT / 10 am PDT) featuring guest instructors Claude Berthiaume, Wee-wow Dumlao, and Damir Jamsek. Each online class will host instructors exclusively from our diverse USAF family and will be held every Saturday, alternating weekly between adult classes and classes designed specifically for kids.

This class will run concurrently on Facebook Live and is open to everyone. Please invite your students and anyone you think would be interested.

Join the Zoom Class, August 1 at 1 pm EDT:

Thank you to those who joined our first class as well as the launch of our kids class. We appreciate your participation and support.

See you online!

The Board & Working Group