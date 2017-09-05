Just Saying Hello….

by

It has been many months since I wrote an article to the Aikido community, and that is actually good news because I have been back to my busy schedule traveling and teaching all over the world. I am happy to be taking these few days at my own dojo because right after USAF summer camp I traveled immediately to camp in Germany, and I leave soon for a trip to Brazil, Argentina and Chile. So it’s always nice to be home, no matter how short! I would like to thank everyone who came to camp this year, both Osawa Sensei and I had wonderful week.

There are many instructors connected with New York Aikikai in the tri-state area who have been running their own dojos for a long time, even decades. It was an unusually busy spring for me as well because in addition to my international seminars, several of these nearby dojos had anniversary seminars. So while I was absent from even more of my usual Saturday classes at NYA, I was happy to be included in these celebration seminars and see so many instructors in their own dojos surrounded by wonderful students.

So, this is all to say that I am doing well, and I look look forward to seeing you soon, somewhere, on the mat.

Have a wonderful fall season,

Y. Yamada