New USAF Website Is Live!

We are excited to announce the launch of the new USAF website, www.usaikifed.com . Though more work still needs to be done, we felt it was time to go live and will keep you posted as updates continue.

As you will notice, the new website includes a COVID section. For the past year, the USAF has been working hard to adapt to COVID-19 challenges. With everyone’s support and participation in the online classes and DVC conversations, USAF members have been able to “see” one another virtually and get through the pandemic together. In addition to the USAF Youtube page, all of the virtual classes are now available on the new site, and it is wonderful to see the vast array of instructors that participated in this series. Thank you!

We hope you enjoy the new website!