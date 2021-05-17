Next Up – Join Us May 22! Aikido Online Class!

by

We are excited to invite you to the next class in the USAF Aikido Online Series. This will take place on Saturday, May 22 at 1 pm EDT (12 pm CDT / 10 am PDT) featuring guest instructors Elson Olea, Shihan, Sansuikai, Aikido Nampou Dojo (Santiago, Chile), Karen Peterson, Fukushidoin, Aikido of Northampton (Massachusetts) and Scott Korbylo, Fukushidoin, Aikido of Ramapo Valley (New Jersey). Each class in our Online Series hosts instructors from our diverse USAF family, and will be held every Saturday, alternating weekly between adult classes and classes designed specifically for kids.

This class is open to everyone and will run concurrently on Zoom and Live on the USAF – United States Aikido Federation Facebook page. Please invite your students and anyone you think would be interested.

Join the Zoom Class, May 22 at 1 pm EDT:

https://zoom.us/j/99239932965?pwd=QXBSOXdsZGNEQ1NrT0M2emJGQk9BZz09

We are enormously grateful for this wonderful community and all the enthusiastic participants from around the world. And don’t forget, you can always revisit all the recorded classes on the USAF Youtube Page!

See you online! We hope you enjoy the class!