Next up Nov. 21! Join us for the USAF Online Class!

We are excited to invite you to the 8th class in our USAF Aikido Online Series on Saturday, November 21 at 1 pm EDT (12 pm CDT / 10 am PDT) featuring guest instructors Douglas Firestone, Shihan – Aikido of Westchester (NY), Annette Schediwy-Mackrel – Woodstock Aikido (NY), and Jonathan Reid, Shidoin – Aikido of Central New York (NY). Each class in our Online Series will host instructors exclusively from our diverse USAF family and will be held every Saturday, alternating weekly between adult classes and classes designed specifically for kids.

This class is open to everyone and will run concurrently on Zoom and Live on the USAF – United States Aikido Federation Facebook page. Please invite your students and anyone you think would be interested.

Join the Zoom Class, November 21 at 1 pm EDT:

Thank you to those who joined our previous classes, and welcome to new participants. We appreciate your support!

If you are unable to join us for this event, you can always visit the USAF Youtube page where you will find a library of all past USAF Online Classes.

See you online!