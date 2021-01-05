Sale of Harvey Konigsberg Print to Benefit NY Aikikai

by

Harvey Konigsberg has created a new print, O-Sensei with Sword, a 16″ x 20″ archival print, hand-signed limited edition of 450 on 100% cotton canvas. The print will not be stretched, giving the donor the option of stretching or framing it themselves. All the proceeds from the sale of the first 50 prints minus the cost of production will be donated to the New York Aikikai. The first 50 prints are available for the special price of $145 (regular price $375.) Shipping is free. Custom sizes available.

www.harveykonigsbergart.com