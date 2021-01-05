You are here: Home / Articles & Seminar Photos / Sale of Harvey Konigsberg Print to Benefit NY Aikikai

Sale of Harvey Konigsberg Print to Benefit NY Aikikai

January 5, 2021 by

Harvey Konigsberg has created a new print, O-Sensei with Sword, a 16″ x 20″ archival print, hand-signed limited edition of 450 on 100% cotton canvas. The print will not be stretched, giving the donor the option of stretching or framing it themselves. All the proceeds from the sale of the first 50 prints minus the cost of production will be donated to the New York Aikikai. The first 50 prints are available for the special price of $145 (regular price $375.) Shipping is free. Custom sizes available.

www.harveykonigsbergart.com

 

Filed Under: Articles & Seminar Photos, USAF Latest News, USAF Member Aikido Related Goods and Services
займы онлайн займ на карту займ онлайн займы на карту займы онлайн на карту микрозаймы онлайн микрозайм онлайн микрозайм на карту микрозаймы кредит онлайн на карту займ на карту онлайн кредит на карту срочный займ на карту займ онлайн на карту микрозаймы на карту