Special First Class of 2021 Features Teen Instructor! Jan 9!

Happy New Year!

We are excited to invite you to the start of the 2021 USAF Aikido For Kids Online Class series featuring our first teen instructor, Julia L. from Aikido of Santa Barbara on Saturday, January 9 at 1 pm EDT (12 pm CDT / 10 am PDT). As many aikido youth classes have flourished through the years, those who start young find themselves with years of experience by the time they are teenagers. Advancing through their belts, they often become class helpers and role models, emerging as a vital part of a dojo’s children’s program. We are excited to launch an introduction to this young generation of aikidoka through this online series.

Join the Zoom Class, January 9 at 1 pm EDT:

https://zoom.us/j/99239932965?pwd=QXBSOXdsZGNEQ1NrT0M2emJGQk9BZz09

This class will be available ONLY on Zoom. Please invite your friends and students and anyone you think would be interested.

Thank you to those who joined a class in 2020. We appreciate your participation and support, and look forward to many more classes together in 2021!

See you online!