Special Friends Teaching Dec 12 for the last USAF Aikido Online Class of 2020!

We are very excited to share the instruction of our dear friends from Sansuikai Europe for the last USAF Aikido Online class of 2020. We hope you can join us for this ninth class in the series on Saturday, December 12 at 1 pm EDT (12 pm CDT / 10 am PDT). It will feature Peter Van Marcke, Shihan – Antwerpen Aikikai (Antwerpen, Belgium), Michelle Feilen, Shidoin – Dojo Feilen (Barcelona, Spain), and Manolo Garcia, Shidoin – Mallorca Aikido Club (Palma de Mallorca, Mallorca).

This class is open to everyone and will run concurrently on Zoom and Live on the USAF – United States Aikido Federation Facebook page. Please invite your students and anyone you think would be interested.

Join the Zoom Class, December 12 at 1 pm EDT:

We look forward to being together with aikido instructors and friends from around the world.

As this will will be the last class of the year, the USAF Aikido Online Series will resume on Saturday, January 9th with a surprise instructor for our first 2021 Online Kids Class! Stay tuned for more information, and see you online!

Wishing you a safe, healthy and happy holiday season.

The USAF