Special USAF Online Halloween Aikido Class For Kids!

It’s that special time of year and we are thrilled to invite you to our special Aikido For Kids Online Halloween Class taking place on Saturday, October 31 at 1 pm EDT (12 pm CDT / 10 am PDT).

In costume and ready for fun, we welcome our featured guest instructors from across North America: Mohamed Mounji Sensei from Montreal, Arturo Peal Sensei from New Orleans, Chris Mills Sensei from Bainbridge Island, and Crystal Aldrich Sensei from Connecticut! Zombies, gladiators, dragons, and a giant bunny. Can you guess who is hidden under the costumes?

So parents and kids – listen up! Have a stick, jo, or broom? Bring it! Have a costume? Wear it! Prefer to come without a costume? That’s ok too! Just show up and join in the fun.

Join the Zoom Class, October 31 at 1 pm EDT:

This 1 hour class will run concurrently Live on the USAF-United States Aikido Federation Facebook page and is open to everyone. Please invite your friends and students and anyone you think would be interested.

See you online!