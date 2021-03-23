Summer Camp 2021 Canceled

by

As spring returns and the weather allows us to enjoy being outside, we thought it important to notify you that the USAF summer camp for 2021 is unfortunately canceled due to the ongoing pandemic.

Please know that we are already in discussions with the Dolce Seaview Hotel regarding camp in 2022, and hope that circumstances improve so we are able to reunite for one of our favorite weeks of the year.

We will keep you posted as time progresses, and in the mean time, we hope you remain healthy and well!