Up Next Aug 15! Join Us Online!

We are excited to invite you to the third class in our USAF Aikido Online Series on Saturday, August 15 at 1 pm EDT (12 pm CDT / 10 am PDT) featuring guest instructors Penney Bernath – Florida Aikikai, Vu Ha – Boston Aikikai, and Joshua Layton – Monteregie Aikikai. Each class in our Online Series will host instructors exclusively from our diverse USAF family and will be held every Saturday, alternating weekly between adult classes and classes designed specifically for kids.

This class is open to everyone and will run concurrently on Zoom and Live on the USAF – United States Aikido Federation Facebook page. Please invite your students and anyone you think would be interested.

Join the Zoom Class, August 15 at 1 pm EDT:

Thank you to those who joined our previous classes, and welcome to new participants. We appreciate your support!

See you online!