Up Next August 29! Join Us For The USAF Aikido Online Class!

We are excited to invite you to the fourth class in our USAF Aikido Online Series on Saturday, August 29 at 1 pm EDT (12 pm CDT / 10 am PDT) featuring guest instructors Andy Demko, Shihan – New Castle Aikikai, Karen De Paola, Shidoin – Skylands Aikikai, and Stephane Janczuk, Shidoin – Aikido la Forge. Each class in our Online Series will host instructors exclusively from our diverse USAF family and will be held every Saturday, alternating weekly between adult classes and classes designed specifically for kids.

This class is open to everyone and will run concurrently on Zoom and Live on the USAF – United States Aikido Federation Facebook page. Please invite your students and anyone you think would be interested.

Join the Zoom Class, August 29 at 1 pm EDT:

Thank you to those who joined our previous classes, and welcome to new participants. We appreciate your support!

See you online!