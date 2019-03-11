USAF launches Youtube page!

by

We are excited to announce the launching of our official USAF YouTube channel! Past and future summer camp videos will be posted here, for free access to the aikido community and the general public.

2018 was the first camp where the footage was created for an internet presence, rather than a DVD. We will continue to explore how to best present our classes in this new format, and look forward to sharing the excellent instruction provided at our summer camps with aikidoka around the world.

Check out our page here and don’t forget to subscribe! Any help spreading the news would be appreciated!