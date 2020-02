by

We are thrilled to notify you that USAF 2020 Summer Camp will be in honor of the 10th memorial anniversary of Nobuyoshi Tamura Sensei and Seiichi Sugano Sensei. In addition to our special guests Yamada Sensei and Osawa Sensei, we are excited to have Sugano Sensei’s son, Jikou Sugano Sensei, join us from Australia for the 2nd half of camp!

More info coming soon!