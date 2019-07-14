Yamada Sensei Honored By Borough of Manhattan

by

We are delighted to announce that Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer has graciously honored Yamada Sensei on his 55 years of aikido service, teaching and inspiration by proclaiming July 10, 2019 Sensei Yoshimitsu Yamada Appreciation Day.

Congratulations to Yamada Sensei for this amazing accomplishment. We can’t begin to express our gratitude and appreciation for all he has done to help spread aikido throughout the world, and for his continued teachings and guidance as Technical Director of the USAF!

To view the full Proclamation, click here.