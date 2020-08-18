Aikido For Kids! Next Class Aug 22!

by

We are excited to invite you to 3rd Aikido For Kids Online Class taking place on Saturday, August 22 at 1 pm EDT (12 pm CDT / 10 am PDT) featuring guest instructor Susannah Rodriguez, 1st dan, Albany Aikido.

Join the Zoom Class, August 22 at 1 pm EDT:

This 45 minute class will run concurrently Live on the USAF-United States Aikido Federation Facebook page and is open to everyone. Please invite your friends and students and anyone you think would be interested.

Thank you to those who joined the launch of our Aikido for Kids series. We appreciate your participation and support.

See you online!