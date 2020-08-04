Aikido for Kids! – Next Class August 8

by

We are excited to invite you to 2nd Aikido For Kids Online Class taking place on Saturday, August 8 at 1 pm EDT (12 pm CDT / 10 am PDT) featuring guest instructor Crystal Aldrich, 3rd dan, Fukushidoin.

Join the Zoom Class, August 8 at 1 pm EDT:

This 45 minute class will run concurrently Live on the USAF-United States Aikido Federation Facebook page and is open to everyone. Please invite your friends and students and anyone you think would be interested.

Thank you to those who joined the launch of our Aikido for Kids series. We appreciate your participation and support.

See you online!