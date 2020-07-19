You are here: Home / USAF Latest News / Calling All Kids!

Calling All Kids!

July 19, 2020
The USAF Board and Working Group are delighted to present a USAF Aikido Online Class Series for Kids! on Saturday, July 25 at 1 pm EDT (12 pm CDT / 10 am PDT), featuring Arturo Peal, Chief Instructor at Aikido of New Orleans. Each Kids’ class will be taught by instructors exclusively from our diverse USAF family and will be held every other Saturday. All children ages 6 and up are welcome.
These bi-weekly Zoom classes will run concurrently on Facebook Live. Please invite the young aikidoka from your dojo and anyone you think would be interested.
Join the Zoom Class, July 25 at 1 pm EDT: https://zoom.us/j/99239932965?pwd=QXBSOXdsZGNEQ1NrT0M2emJGQk9BZz09
See you online!
Filed Under: USAF Latest News
