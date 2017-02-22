From our Birankai Friends to Students and Friends of Chiba Sensei

by

Dear Students and Friends of Chiba Sensei,

Mrs. Chiba has agreed to sell the last of Sensei’s life long collection of weapons and accessories. Below is a link to a website containing the collection.

The site itself is broken into three areas:

Tsuba

Kozuka, Kōgai, Menuki and Fuchi/Kashira

Swords

In each area there is a list of items. Clicking on a single item will show you details about that item as well as a Certificate of Authenticity, if one is available.

You can click on images in the detail pages to see larger versions.

The purchase process will take several steps:

Click the “Buy Now” button you see on the listing page next to the item you wish to purchase. You will be directed to a page for you to fill in your shipping and personal information. Click the Purchase button. You will receive an email with further instructions, and the item will be placed on hold. Payments are being processed through Paypal. We will not be accepting checks. Items will be held for 4 days pending receipt of payment from Paypal. After 4 days, we will release the item to be sold to someone else. Once payment has been received your item will be processed and shipped to you, and the item marked as sold.

Thank you to Derek Shaw for building this website, Didier Boyet for cataloguing, researching, and appraising all of the items, Gary Payne for photographing them and Dick Miller for storing and shipping the items.

Web Site

https://chibasaleitems.azurewebsites.net/

Warm Regards,

Lynne Ballew

Trustee, TK Chiba Trust