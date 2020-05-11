Invitation to Share Dojo Virual Classes

by

Dear USAF and Sansuikai Instructors:

We hope this finds you healthy and well, and that you are managing to adjust to the many new challenges we face in our daily lives.

One of these challenges is how to keep dojo members connected and engaged while our schools remain closed. A growing number of USAF and Sansuikai instructors are holding virtual classes – some of you may be offering classes available only to your dojo members while others are providing classes accessible to anyone through Facebook and other social media outlets.