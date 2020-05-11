Invitation to Share Dojo Virual Classes

Dear USAF and Sansuikai Instructors:
We hope this finds you healthy and well, and that you are managing to adjust to the many new challenges we face in our daily lives.
One of these challenges is how to keep dojo members connected and engaged while our schools remain closed. A growing number of USAF and Sansuikai instructors are holding virtual classes – some of you may be offering classes available only to your dojo members while others are providing classes accessible to anyone through Facebook and other social media outlets.
To help create a centralized location for these USAF and Sansuikai dojo resources, we invite you to share your class invitations, videos, links to your You Tube page, etc., on the USAF Facebook page. Sharing in this manner will help create easier access and visibility for members and the aikido community at large. It will also help everyone stay in touch, remain connected, and support each other as we work on sustaining our physical dojos while keeping the art of aikido alive.
We kindly ask you refrain from posting any videos or materials that have children present, unless it is the instructors’ child(ren) attending the class with them. In addition, any information that is not posted by, or on behalf, of the dojo’s Chief Instructor requires the CI’s approval. Please also know that all posts will be monitored to ensure they are being shared only by USAF and Sansuikai instructors and are instructional.
If you have any questions and/or difficulties sharing to the USAF Facebook page, please email laura@usaikifed.com. Thank you for all your hard work and commitment to help keeping our community together!