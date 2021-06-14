You are here: Home / USAF Aikido Online Class Series / Join our Sansuikai friends for the final Aikido Online Class before summer break! June 19!

Join our Sansuikai friends for the final Aikido Online Class before summer break! June 19!

June 14, 2021 by
We hope you can join us for the final Aikido Online Class before the summer break, on Saturday, June 19 at 1 pm EDT (12 pm CDT / 10 am PDT). This class will feature our Sansuikai friends and instructors Enrique Insua, Shidoin – Aikido Kobukan Venezuela, Kim Ruschel, Shidoin – Aikido Campinas, and Adriana Llanes, Shidoin – Bogota Aikido.
This class is open to everyone and will run concurrently on Zoom and Live on the USAF – United States Aikido Federation Facebook page. Please invite your students and anyone you think would be interested.
Join the Zoom Class, June 19 at 1 pm EDT:

We hope you enjoy the class!

Filed Under: USAF Aikido Online Class Series, USAF Latest News
займы онлайн займ на карту займ онлайн займы на карту займы онлайн на карту микрозаймы онлайн микрозайм онлайн микрозайм на карту микрозаймы кредит онлайн на карту займ на карту онлайн кредит на карту срочный займ на карту займ онлайн на карту микрозаймы на карту